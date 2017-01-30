Mebane Woman Charged with 56 Counts of Injury to Personal Property

Leonora Caraway (Alamance Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Mebane woman was charged with 56 counts of Injury to Personal Property last week after numerous instances of cars being vandalized were reported to the Mebane Police Department this month.

Leonara Antionette Caraway was arrested and placed in the Alamance County Jail Friday, Jan. 27 after police found evidence to the crimes located on and inside her car. Items from the cars that were vandalized were also located at Ashbury Apartments.

On Jan. 1, Jan. 12 and Jan. 27 Mebane police responded to calls of cars being vandalized at Ashbury Square apartments. Cars had been spray painted, had punctured tires and had paint scratched at the apartment complex. On Jan. 13, Mebane police learned cars at Energy Partners were broken into and had items stolen from.

Caraway, 43, was also charged with 1 count Graffiti Vandalism, 7 counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and 1 count of Larceny. Caraway was placed in jail under a $50,000 bond. Her court date is scheduled for Feb. 6.

