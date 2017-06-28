Men Accused Of Trafficking Heroin, Cocaine, Pot: Winston-Salem Police

Left to right: Alonzo Preston Dent, Joseph Allen Hill, Mark Anthony Mickens (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three men accused of dealing multiple drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and marijuana have been arrested.

Winston-Salem Police say a drug investigation at a home on Craft Drive led to the arrests.

Detectives say 26 grams of heroin, eight grams of cocaine, and 26 grams of marijuana were found at the home.

Three men who live there were arrested for different charges.

Mark Anthony Mickens and Joseph Allen Hill were both charged with trafficking heroin, conspiracy to traffic heroin, and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. Both are in jail on a $750,000 bond each.

Alonzo Preston Dent was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. He is in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY