Men Considered Armed, Dangerous Wanted For Killing Asheboro Brothers: Police

Curtis E. Little (left), Rodney Jontae Patterson (right)

ASHEBORO, NC - Asheboro Police are looking for two men in connection to a double homicide. Police warn the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Quanta Guan McRae and Tony Lashuan McRae were found shot to death on the 1000 block on Shana Lane early Sunday morning. A woman at the scene was also shot, but has non-life threatening injuries, according to report from the Asheboro Police Department.

Detectives say Rodney Jontae Patterson and Curtis E. Little killed the brothers when an argument between the four escalated.

Police have warrants for the men's arrest but so far haven't found them.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Det. Lorie Johnson at 336-626-1300, extension 312. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rodney Patterson or Curtis Little should call 911.

