Men Yell 'Cops, Get On The Floor' Before Breaking Into Home

Jerry Kirk, Abin Lee Lowman (Photo: Edgefield County Detention Center)

Saluda, SC (WLTX) - Saluda County deputies say a pair of suspects broke into a home, tried to convince the two victims inside they were cops, then tied them up.

Investigators say two men broke into a home in the Persimmon Hill Golf Course community at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to officers, the men began yelling that the were law enforcement, and had flashlights shining in the eyes of the victims, telling them to get on the floor.

The men then grabbed the two residents, separated and bound them, and ransacked the home, according to deputies.

Investigators say the two men then stole personal valuables and a vehicle.

Deputies say they tracked the stolen vehicle using its manufacturer-installed GPS, finding it in Aiken County along with some of the residents' personal items. Both residents suffered emotional and some minor physical injuries, but are doing well, investigators say.

Jerry Kirk, 35, of Saluda County and Abin Lee Lowman, 39, of Edgefield County have been arrested and are charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, use of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, impersonating the police and grand larceny.

