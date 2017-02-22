Meth Trafficking Investigation Leads To 7 Arrests In Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff's Office narcotics and criminal investigation divisions, Mount Airy Police Department, Twin County Drug Task Force from Virginia, and the Patrick County Sheriff's Office led to seven arrests related to trafficking meth.

Leilani Hope Jeffcoat: 2 counts Trafficking in Methamphetamine by possession and manufacturing, Maintaining Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. Jeffcoat was also served with an outstanding warrant for arrest for Possession Stolen Goods, she received a $176,000.00 secured bond.

Mandy Marie Nester: Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm, Felony Maintaining Dwelling for Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, she received a $50,000.00 secured bond.

J Emory Tucker Hooker: Felony Possession/Sell/Buy Alter Gun Serial Number for a handgun he had in his possession that had the serial number removed, he received a $10,000.00 secured bond.

Joshua Michael Walton: Felony Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Maintaining Vehicle for Controlled Substances, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Simple Possession of Marijuana, he received a $55,000.00 secured bond.

Grandy Jay Nester: 2 counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine by possession and by transporting, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Reckless Driving to Endanger and Driving While License Revoked.

Randelle Dawson: Resisting a Public Officer and 2 counts Trafficking Methamphetamine by possession and by transporting.