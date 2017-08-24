Missing Child Might Be With Fugitive Believed to Travel Through the Carolinas

(Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help locating a missing child. Authorities believe the child and her suspected captor may travel through North and South Carolina.

Madison Copley, 15, was last seen at her home in Hubbard, Ohio on August 12. Authorities say she may be in need of medical attention.

She is believed to be in the company of 21-year-old Malik Williams. Williams is from Solon, Ohio and wanted by authorities for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.

The 21-year-old was named the "Fugitive of the Week" by the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force.

Madison and Williams are believed to be traveling in a silver 2010 Infiniti QX56 SUV with Ohio license plates EZM6887. According to authorities, the pair may be traveling through North Carolina and South Carolina.

Madison is described as 5 feet tall, weighing around 90 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Williams is described as 6 feet tall, weighing around 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Hubbard Police Department in Ohio at 866-492-6833.

