Missing Fayetteville Children in Danger; Dad Not Talking: Police

Fayetteville PD looking for missing children (Photo: Fayetteville PD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are trying to find two missing children, including an infant only 4 days old.

Genesis Freeman, is 4 days old, and Serenity Freeman is 2 years old, police said.

Police believe the children were taken by their father, Tillman Freeman III, 30.

Freeman and the children’s mother had been involved in a domestic incident. When the mother went to the hospital for an unrelated matter, police believe, Freeman left with the children. Police and the children’s mother don’t know where they are.

The children might need nourishment, clothing or medical care, police said. They consider the children to be endangered.

Freeman has been arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of child endangerment, police said.

“Tillman Freeman is refusing to provide any information about the whereabouts of the children, who should be considered in danger,” police said in a news release.

Police believe Freeman was driving a dark green 1993 Toyota Camry on Friday, but when they arrested him in Raeford, the car was nowhere to be found.

The car had license plate EJX-8711.





