Montlieu Avenue Elementary on Lockdown, Gunshots Fired Near School: HP Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:47 PM. EST January 25, 2017

HIGH POINT -  Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after gunshots were fired near the school. 

WFMY News 2's Jessica Mensch tweeted that police are searching for a suspect.

