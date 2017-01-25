Montlieu Avenue Elementary on Lockdown, Gunshots Fired Near School: HP Police

HIGH POINT - Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after gunshots were fired near the school.

WFMY News 2's Jessica Mensch tweeted that police are searching for a suspect.

JUST IN: Shots fired near Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point. Police searching for suspect, school on lockdown @WFMY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 25, 2017

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

