Montlieu Avenue Elementary on Lockdown, Gunshots Fired Near School: HP Police

HIGH POINT - Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after gunshots were fired near the school.
WFMY News 2's Jessica Mensch tweeted that police are searching for a suspect.
JUST IN: Shots fired near Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point. Police searching for suspect, school on lockdown @WFMY— Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 25, 2017
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
