SC 1-Year-Old Dies In Hot Car, Mom Charged

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter Police Department has charged a mother with the death of her one-year-old son.

Latisha Rembert, 24, is charged with homicide by child abuse after her son Mekhi Rembert was found unresponsive at the Sumter Iris Gardens. The Sumter Police Department say paramedics were called to the gardens shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. After trying to resuscitate the child, doctors pronounced him dead at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker's preliminary autopsy report revealed Mekhi died after overheating in a hot car. Police say the mother left the boy in the car at another location in the county, then drove to Swan Lake.

"Please make sure that you don't leave children unattended in vehicles," Baker said. "Whether it be in cold weather whether it be in hot, don't leave them unattended in a vehicle without an adult supervision period, regardless of what their circumstances, what the weather is. There's just too many things that could happen, especially with a one-year-old child who can't take care of himself. And that's sad, that's very sad."

Baker says he is still waiting on the toxicology report that will give more details into the child's death. That could take up to 8 weeks.

"The toxicology can tell you anything from, if he had any issues with the organs of his body, his heart, his liver, his kidney," Baker said. "It can tell you if he was on any kind of medications, if he had any kind of medical issues that maybe a doctor didn't know about beforehand, can tell you a lot of things from the naked eye you can't see that a doctor can take and decipher and apply that towards the final cause and manner."

Latisha is now in the Sumter County Detention Center. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

