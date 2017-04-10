NC Mother of 3-Year-Old Found Dead on Front Porch Charged

Jamie Lyn Basinger (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

MORGANTON, N.C. – The mother of a 3-year-old child that was found dead on the front porch of a Morganton home has been arrested.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Lyn Basinger, 23, of Morganton, was charged with felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in reference to the March 15 death of her son.

On Wednesday, March 15, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Hopewell Road from a motorist who spotted 3-year-old Landyn Melton on the front porch of the home.The front door was open, but the storm door was shut. Investigators woke up Basinger and her boyfriend who were apparently unaware the child was outside.

Melton turned 3 years old the day before.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 40 years and those type of cases never get easier,” said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. “As a parent, as a grandparent, your heart aches for that child, your heart aches for that family.”

According to a preliminary autopsy report, there were no signs of trauma on Melton’s body.

