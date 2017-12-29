Mt. Airy Officer Recovering After Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver

Mt. Airy, N.C. -- A Mount Airy police officer is home recovering after being injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened on Saturday, December 23 around 8:30 p.m. Police say Sergeant L.T. Whitaker was driving on North Franklin Road just north of Piper's Gap Road when his patrol vehicle was hit nearly head on by a Ford Taurus being driven by Cindy Lee Ross.

Police say Sgt. Whitaker suffered a fractured C7 vertebrae spinal cord injury, but is now at home recovering and doing well.

"We are all very thankful he was not hurt any worse," said Mt. Airy Police Captain Barry Vanhoy.

Ross had two passengers in her car that refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say alcohol is suspected in the crash, and Ross was charged with Driving While Impaired.

