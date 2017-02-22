Mt. Airy Woman Accused Of Trafficking Heroin: Sheriff

Morgan Elaine Manley (Photo: Custom)

Mt. Airy, N.C. -- A Mt. Airy woman accused of selling heroin in Surry County has been arrested, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says Morgan Elaine Manley was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug vehicle.

According to a release, narcotics detectives were working criminal interdiction on a section of Highway 52 near Pilot Mountain and followed Manley's car back to a business.

A K-9 detective searched and found 1.7 grams of heroin in Manley's purse inside her car.

Manley is in the Surry County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY