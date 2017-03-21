WFMY
Mt. Airy Woman Found Dead In Home: Surry County Sheriff

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:33 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

Mt. Airy, N.C. -- Surry County Sheriff's Investigators are trying to find out who killed a Mt. Airy woman. 

Detectives say they found 52-year-old Sandra Jayne Sechrist dead in her home on Blue Ridge Lane on March 17. 

Investigators say they are investigating her death as a homicide. 

The SBI is assisting with the case. 

Anyone with information about Ms. Sechrist's death is asked to call the Surry County Sheriff's Office at 336-401-8900. 

 

