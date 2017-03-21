Mt. Airy Woman Found Dead In Home: Surry County Sheriff

(Photo: Tetra Images, Custom)

Mt. Airy, N.C. -- Surry County Sheriff's Investigators are trying to find out who killed a Mt. Airy woman.

Detectives say they found 52-year-old Sandra Jayne Sechrist dead in her home on Blue Ridge Lane on March 17.

Investigators say they are investigating her death as a homicide.

The SBI is assisting with the case.

Anyone with information about Ms. Sechrist's death is asked to call the Surry County Sheriff's Office at 336-401-8900.

