Murder Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous: Martinsville, VA Police

Martinsville Police are searching for Terrell Martin.

Martinsville, V.A.-- Martinsville Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a homicide Saturday morning.

Early Saturday police say they responded to a fight at the Valero Station on Brookdale Rd. According to the police report, that's when officers found 34-year-old Tyrone Herndon at the scene with a gunshot wound. Herndon was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police charged Terrell Martin with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city. Police say Martin is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 276-63-CRIME. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to the arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Copyright 2017 WFMY