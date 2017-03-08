Murder Suspect Turns Himself In To Greensboro Police

Keith Delfonne Womack (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man accused of murder has turned himself in to Greensboro Police.

Police say Keith Delfonne Womack is charged with first degree murder in connection with Frank Lashaw Sheard's death.

According to a release, Sheard was shot and killed shortly after midnight on March 5 in a parking lot on West Florida Street.

Investigators say Sheard, Womack, and another man were arguing before the shooting happened.

Police say the third person has been identified, but is not facing any charges.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in this case.

