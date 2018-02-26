Murdered Woman Called 911 Before Deadly Shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WVEC) -- The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend the day before Valentine's Day previously abused a pregnant woman carrying his child, documents said.

Jarvis Deloatch, 35, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder February 15th.

According to court documents, the victim, 22-year old Keytondra Wilson, called 911 moments before the shooting.

Wilson told dispatch that Deloatch pulled a gun and began following her. She later said the suspect got out of a car with a gun, approaching her vehicle on Des Moines Avenue.

The paperwork said Deloatch yelled "You not going to talk to me" before shooting Wilson several times in the chest and neck.

Detectives listened to the whole call before securing an arrest warrant for Deloatch.

They later found out the suspect visited Wilson's job and current boyfriend's home before the incident.

"Once he found out she didn't want him anymore, that should have been it, ya know," said Shaun Cross, Keytondra's father. "That should have just been it."

Cross said he never knew of any trouble between the two. He'd met Deloatch at Keytondra's grandfather's house where she lived.

"He didn't come off as that type of guy to me," he said.

WVEC, found Deloatch was charged with a previous Assault & Battery charge about three years ago.

Documents said Deloatch got into an argument with a woman in a car and pushed her, causing her head to hit a window. That woman was five months pregnant with his child.

On top of the First Degree Murder charges, Deloatch also faces charges of Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

