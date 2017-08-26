Myrtle Beach Named 3rd Most Dangerous City By New Report

Nighttime Skywheel Sensations (Photo: Copyright Matt Kazmierski, Custom)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - According to a new analytic report measuring crimes per capita, Myrtle Beach has been ranked the third 'Most Dangerous City' in the United States.

The report comes from a SafeWise study released Thursday that named 'The 30 Most Dangerous Cities in America'.

The top US cities in the US on the list that are considered dangerous based on publicly-available crime statistics from local areas and the FBI are:

Emeryville, California Tukwila, Washington Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Lumberton, North Carolina Branson, Missouri

The report mainly measures violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita and assigns a ranking based on those values.

In addition to Myrtle Beach ranking third, Lumberton, North Carolina outside of Fayetteville was listed immediately after on the list at fourth.

Seperately, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, considered a different individual city, is ranked 23rd on the list.

You can view the entire list and full rankings here.

