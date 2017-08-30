NC Amber Alert Canceled, Child Found In TN

Zachary Scott watson. Photo via Lenoir Police Department

Update: Police have canceled an Amber Alert for Rylee Scott Watson. Investigators said the child is safe and in good condition after being found in TN.

LENOIR, N.C. - An Amber Alert has been issued as the Lenoir police search for a missing two-year-old child.

According to police Rylee Scott Watson was abducted Wednesday by at least one suspect. She is described as a two-year-old white female with blonde hair approximately 18 inches long and weighing about 30 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a pink striped dress, and pink light up sketcher shoes.

Zachary Scott Watson, 31, described as a white male measuring 6 ft tall and weighing 170 lbs, is alleged to be the abductor.

Watson reportedly has brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm and a tattoo of the sun, the word “Ayden” and stars on his right arm, police said.

Zachary was last seen at Jason Place in Lenoir, North Carolina traveling east bound towards Mooresville or Wilkesboro, NC.

He is traveling in a black 2014 Toyota with a broken out rear window, and NC license plate number EKT-5702.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Lenior Police Department immediately at (828) 757-2100.

