NC Bus Driver Carrying Students Charged With DWI After Crash

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Myers Park choir students were fresh off a trip to New York over the weekend. They’d earned a superior at a singing competition and were riding high.

And apparently, so was their charter bus driver.

According to highway patrol – as 36 students and seven chaperones were on the charter bus – the driver rear-ended a box truck while crossing into Cabarrus County on I-85.

Investigators on the scene determined the driver, Jorge Ospina, was under the influence of a substance.

Parents at Myers Park say their expectations are simple:

“Be drug free and be alcohol free,” says Kevin Yard, a grandparent.

“When we put our child on the bus, we expect that driver to do everything they can in their power to make sure they're staying safe and keeping our kids safe as well,” says Jessica Cutting, a parent.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

According to state troopers, Ospina was driving for Sunway Charters and does have a valid charter driving license.

It’s unclear though if he still has a job.

“We don't want nobody to lose their job but bus drivers have to make a commitment that they're not going to be partying or anything before they go to work,” Yard says.

