NC Correctional Sergeant Dies After Assault By Inmate

WINDSOR, N.C. -- An inmate assaulted and killed a Correctional Sergeant on Wednesday evening, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

The NC DPS says Bertie Correctional Institution sergeant Megan Lee Callahan, 29, died after she was assaulted by inmate Craig Wissink.

NC DPS has requested the SBI to investigate the sergeant's death.

Callahan, of Edenton, has been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He is serving a life sentence for a first degree murder conviction in Cumberland County.

Copyright 2017 WFMY