NC Deputies Seize Heroin, $210K, 2 Cars In Drug Bust

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina man identified by authorities as a “major source” of drugs near the coast was jailed on a $3 million bond following a raid on his home.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies raided the Jacksonville home of 27-year-old Austin Kyle Lee on Friday.

Once inside, the deputies found heroin, cocaine, marijuana, three handguns and almost $211,000 in cash. The deputies also seized a 2015 Mercedes Benz and a Lexus LS430.

During the raid on his Ridge View Drive home police said they also seized 171 grams of heroin, 364 grams of powder cocaine, 135 grams of marijuana and three handguns.

Authorities filed multiple charges against Lee, who they began investigating in mid-2017 for drugs sold in the Jacksonville area, officials said.

“Lee was a major source of heroin and cocaine being sold in the Nine Mile, Richlands, and Jacksonville areas,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lee has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Manufacture controlled substance schedule I

Possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule I

Manufacture cocaine

Possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II

Maintain a dwelling/vehicle to keep and store a controlled substance

Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Trafficking in heroin

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking a schedule II

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Sell heroin

Deliver heroin

Lee is jailed under a $3 million bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

