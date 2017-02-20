NC Deputy's AR-15 Rifle Stolen Out Of Patrol Car

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone broke into a deputy’s patrol car and stole an AR-15 rifle.

The Sheriff’s Office said two 30-round magazines and body armor was also stolen.

“We are asking the public to call the Sanford Police Department with any information they can share regarding this case,” says Chatham County Sheriff’s Mike Roberson. “With your help, we can locate these items and see to their safe return.”

The Sanford Police Department is conducting the investigation. If you have you have any information call 919-775-8268.

