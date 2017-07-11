NC Father Accused Of Breaking 2-Month-Old's Bones

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. - A father has been arrested in connection with bodily injuries his 2-month-old child sustained in his care.

Landry Davis was arrested by Gaston County police Tuesday after an interview with the father did not match the evidence found by investigators into how the child was injured.

A two-month-old child suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital by his parents. While he was under the doctors care, it was discovered that the child also had at least two broken ribs that were already in the healing stage.

The infant is now out of the hospital and in foster care.

Davis has been charged with one count of Child Abuse Causing Severe Bodily Injury. His first court appearance is Wednesday July 12.

