NC High School Student Found Unresponsive In Noose At School

WCNC 2:29 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A Lake Norman High School student was taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive by another student Thursday morning.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the student was found just after 10 a.m. Deputies say school administrators worked to remove the student from a makeshift noose while the school’s nurse and resource officer provided emergency CPR and first aid to the student.

The student was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte for treatment, according to Sheriff Darren Campbell.

No other students were injured in the incident, according to officials. The school is operating on a normal schedule, according to police. The injured student has not been identified. 

No further details were made available. 

