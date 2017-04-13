NC High School Student Found Unresponsive In Noose At School

Lake Norman High School (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A Lake Norman High School student was taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive by another student Thursday morning.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the student was found just after 10 a.m. Deputies say school administrators worked to remove the student from a makeshift noose while the school’s nurse and resource officer provided emergency CPR and first aid to the student.

Student tried to hang himself in the school auditorium this morning. We're on the way to the school now. pic.twitter.com/VFxytxZr6W — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) April 13, 2017

The student was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte for treatment, according to Sheriff Darren Campbell.

No other students were injured in the incident, according to officials. The school is operating on a normal schedule, according to police. The injured student has not been identified.

No further details were made available.

