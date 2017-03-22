NC Man Accused Of Following Women, Groping Them In Stores

Jerome O'Neal Courts, Jr. (Photo: Custom)

DANVILLE, N.C. -- A man accused of following women around in stores and groping them has been arrested.

The Danville Police Department says 22-year-old Jerome O'Neal Courts Jr. of Ruffin was charged two counts of assault and battery in connection with groping incidents on January 13 and February 25.

Police say both incidents happened at a Wal Mart.

In some cases, police say Courts was seen following the women around the store before he groped them, and may have even followed them from one store to another.

Police say Courts is also suspected of groping women at Target on Holt Garrison Pkwy on two separate occasions, and at Dollar Tree on Lowes Drive.

Courts was arrested today without incident and then released on a $1,000 secured bond.

