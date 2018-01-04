NC Man Guilty Of Mailing Threat To Kill Federal Officials: U.S. Department of Justice

US DOJ Seal (Photo: usdoj.gov)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Justice reported a North Carolina convicted felon plead guilty to mailing a letter threatening to kill a U.S. District Court Judge, the former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina and an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

The announcement was made by FBI Charlotte and the U.S. Marshals Service for the Western District of North Carolina which investigated George Victor Stokes, 41, who specifically threatened to “blow the head off” a U.S. District Court Judge.

According to the Justice Department, Stokes admitted he sent the death threat as retaliation for the victims’ roles in the sentencing and prosecution of Stokes in a separate prior federal case.

No sentencing date has been set.

