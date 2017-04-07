NC Man Wanted For Multiple Shootings Arrested By Greensboro Marshals

Flashing Lights on Police Car (Photo: Jacom Stephens, (c) Jacom Stephens)

MAXTON, NC - A North Carolina man wanted for multiple shootings in Laurinburg was arrested by Greensboro U.S. Marshals Thursday morning.

Teon Trevarues Thomas, 20, was wanted by the Lauinburg Police Department for more than 16 charges. The charges include: 11 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and three counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling/Moving Vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the first incident happened in February where Thomas was charged with shooting at a car with five adults and two kids inside.

During the investigation, U.S. Marshals found where he was staying in Maxton, NC and surrounded the area. Thomas surrendered, was arrested without incident, and also charged with a Felony Probation Violation.

Thomas is currently in Scotland County Jail under no bond.

The U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force was mainly on the case. This includes police and sheriff's offices from Alamance County, Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Durham, and many more around the area.

