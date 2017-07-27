NC Man Wanted In Connection to a Surry Co. Homicide, Arrested in SC: Sheriff

Matthew Ray Lawson is wanted for murder after a deadly house fire in Mount Airy. (Photo: Custom)

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- A NC man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Surry County has been arrested in another state. Officers said Matthew Lawson was arrested in South Carolina. Lawson is facing charges for murder after a body was pulled from a house fire in Mount Airy on Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Starr Memory Trail. Deputies soon began investigating it as a homicide. On Tuesday, the Surry County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest Lawson. Deputies believe Lawson killed 27-year-old Nathan Cory Atkins, whose body was found in the basement.

Deputies say Lawson also had previous outstanding charges: 3 counts felony possession of firearm by felon, felony possession of stolen goods, felony breaking and entering, 2 counts of felony safecracking, 3 counts of felony larceny of a firearm, fail to appear on misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor injury to real property, felony probation violation, and misdemeanor probation violation.

The Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were initially missing from the home but were later found in other locations - a car was found burned and a motorcycle was found wrecked.

