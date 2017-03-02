NC Men Charged With Stealing Restaurant Grease in Tennessee

Men arrested for stealing grease. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Two North Carolina men are accused of stealing grease from a Knoxville restaurant.

Knoxville police were called to the Wing Stop on N. Broadway just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday on a theft call.

The restaurant workers told officers that two men stole grease from the business. That grease can be used in biodiesel fuels, livestock feed, and to manufacture goods like soap, make-up, and detergent. The restaurant valued the stolen grease at $500-$600.

Officers caught up with the two men: Rene Espinoza, 43, of Durham, NC, and Gregorio Vasquez Castillo, 40, of Fuquay Varina, NC. The men said they worked for the company that is contracted to remove the grease from the business, Dar-Pro Solutions, but the men could not produce any paperwork to support that claim.

Both men were arrested and charged with theft.





