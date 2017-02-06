NC Mom Angry After Daycare Worker Breastfed Her Son

Woman caught breastfeeding another mom's son at daycare Pic. WTVD (Photo: Custom)

CARRBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina mother wants a daycare worker charged after surveillance video reveals the worker breastfeeding her child without her permission.

Kaycee Oxendine told WTVD, on Friday, her son’s teacher told her that her 3-month-old son was constipated. That’s when another woman working at Carrboro Early School that day, asked if she could breastfeed her baby to see if it would help. Oxendine told the woman 'no.' Moments later, surveillance video showed the nursery worker breastfeeding the woman’s son.

An employee at the nursery reported it to the director. Daron Council, Daycare Director, told WTVD, the employee who was licensed was no longer working there. He also said she usually worked at Orange Chatham Early School and has worked in childcare for more than a decade.

said she had to rush her baby to UNC Hospital Friday evening because her son had become ill and was throwing up. She said her son was born prematurely and is lactose intolerant.

Carrboro police said they’re investigating the incident as misdemeanor child abuse. So far, there have been no charges filed.

