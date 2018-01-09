NC Pastor Faces More Than 140 Sex Crime Charges

Glen Collins (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville pastor has been arrested in connection with four different children being sexually abused from 1996 to 2008, police confirmed.

Glen Collins, 51, knew the victims and was a pastor of a church in east Fayetteville at the time of the offenses.

Detectives began investigating the allegations in October 2017 after a victim came forward.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Youth Services Division have charged and arrested a suspect in connection with reported sexual abuse that occurred between the years of 1996 and 2008. Detectives began investigating these allegations in October 2017, after a victim came forward and notified the FPD of the sexual abuse.

Collins was charged with:

12 counts of first-degree rape

5 counts of first-degree sexual offense

5 counts of second-degree rape

3 counts of second-degree sexual offense

9 counts of statutory rape

6 counts of statutory sexual offense

32 counts of indecent liberties with a child

25 counts of child sexual – sexual activity

39 counts of sexual activity by a parent

2 counts of crimes against nature

2 counts of sexual battery

1 count of attempted second-degree sexual offense

1 count of attempted crimes against nature

Collins surrendered to law enforcement Monday evening.

He’s being held on a $3.75 million secured bond and made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.