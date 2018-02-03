NC Police Dispatcher Loses Job After 65 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Home

Photo of Yang from Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A former Hickory police dispatcher is charged in connection with 65 pounds of marijuana that was reportedly found in her home this week.

The marijuana was found along with a stolen handgun in the home of 22-year-old Victoria Yang, and her husband, Blong Ly Vang, officials say.

The dispatcher, Yang, lost her job because of the bust, officials say.

Yang's husband, Vang, was arrested Monday.

Investigators say they went to the couple's home in the 4600 block of Belvedere Drive in Claremont while investigating heavy drug traffic in the area. Investigators say they were initially given permission to search the home, but say the homeowners revoked their search consent after investigators found three pounds of marijuana.

After a search warrant was obtained, investigators say they found two large plastic storage containers in the bedroom that "held numerous bundles of high grade marijuana." Investigators also reported finding a handgun that was reported stolen from Georgia.

"During the course of the investigation evidence was discovered which indicated her knowledge and involvement in the distribution of large amounts of marijuana throughout Catawba County," deputies say.

WBTV was there as Yang was taken into police headquarters.

"Our concern is now if Ms. Yang used her employment through the Hickory Police Department to identify undercover officers and/or confidential informants, law enforcement has been utilizing," deputies say.

Digital scales, a vacuum sealer, and another weapon were also found during the search, deputies say.

"The marijuana had a collective weight of approximately Sixty-Five pounds (65lbs), with a minimum street value of $130,000," deputies say.

Yang was charged with level II trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, and conspiring to traffic marijuana.

Vang was charged with conspiring to traffic marijuana, felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

The couple's children are staying with family.

Officials say other suspects both in and out of state are being developed.

