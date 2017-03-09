Amber Burch Pleads Guilty in Clemmons 'House of Horrors' Murder Case
City Of Greensboro Fires Back At Syracuse Coach Boeheim: Twitter War
Updated 6:19 PM. EST
ACC Tournament on WFMY News 2: Here's Where to Find Your CBS ProgramsACC Tournament on WFMY News 2: Here's Where to Find Your CBS Programs The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament tips off Tuesday afternoon on WFMY News 2 and will be on until the Championship game Saturday. Here are tip-off times and where to find your CBS programs this week.
- 22 hours ago
Coach Boeheim To Get BBQ, Possible Invite To Grasshoppers' Game And More!Coach Boeheim To Get BBQ, Possible Invite To Grasshoppers' Game And More! Like it or not, Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach, Jim Boeheim, is about to get what you could call a ‘care package’ from Greensboro!
- 38 minutes ago
Daylight Saving Time Starts SundayDaylight Saving Time Starts Sunday This Sunday at 2 a.m., your clocks will jump ahead one hour, the start of more evening sunlight for months to come.
- 23 minutes ago
Police officer who impregnated 13-year-old pleads guiltyPolice officer who impregnated 13-year-old pleads guilty A Lowell police officer charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl he was mentoring has pleaded guilty to statutory rape.
- 13 minutes ago
80+ Pounds Of Marijuana From California Found In Kernersville: Police80+ Pounds Of Marijuana From California Found In Kernersville: Police Four people were arrested after an investigation found over 80 pounds of marijuana in Kernersville, according to police.
- 1 hour ago
These are the 25 highest paying jobs in AmericaThese are the 25 highest paying jobs in America Your pharmacist may be making more money than a nuclear engineer. That's according to Glassdoor's 2017 report of the 25 highest paying jobs in America based on the median base salary.
- 2 hours ago
Long Shorts Could Be Benched For Shorter Shorts In College BasketballLong Shorts Could Be Benched For Shorter Shorts In College Basketball As the style editor for GQ, Mark Anthony monitors and sees trends in fashion long before they hit store racks or shelves. Sometimes, however, he sees the next season’s styles not on a runway but on the hardwood.
- 4 hours ago
Protect and Prepare Your Pets For Warmer WeatherProtect and Prepare Your Pets For Warmer Weather The warm weather will be here before we know it and just like you need to prepare yourself for the change you also need to prepare your pets.
- 6 hours ago
Deputies Pool Money, Replace Items Stolen From KidsDeputies Pool Money, Replace Items Stolen From Kids Five kids who had their TV, Playstation and videogames stolen now have them all bank, thanks to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
- 7 hours ago
NC Cop Falsely Tells Attorney He Can't Record Traffic StopNC Cop Falsely Tells Attorney He Can't Record Traffic Stop A Wilmington police sergeant is shown on video instructing a citizen who was pulled over for a traffic stop that he is not allowed to record the interaction due to a new state law prohibiting the recording of police interactions.
- 8 hours ago
$35 Powerbank Jump Starts Cars & Phones!$35 Powerbank Jump Starts Cars & Phones! The almost safety and tech essential
- 5 hours ago
How A Canadian Town's Water Turned PinkHow A Canadian Town's Water Turned Pink Residents of a small Canadian town woke up to quite a colorful surprise earlier this week: Hot pink tap water.
- 8 hours ago
