Local

Amber Burch Pleads Guilty in Clemmons 'House of Horrors' Murder Case

Read Story WFMY News 2 Digital
Local

Suspected Greensboro Shooter In Custody

Read Story WFMY News 2 Digital
Local

Light Snow Possible This Weekend

Read Story WFMY News 2 Digital
Sports

Liz Crawford's Take On Jim Boeheim's Bash Of Greensboro

Read Story Liz Crawford
Local

City Of Greensboro Fires Back At Syracuse Coach Boeheim: Twitter War

Read Story WFMY News 2 Digital
Crime

Car Flips During Chase With Guilford Deputies: Sheriff

Read Story WFMY News 2 Digital
Watch Live
Watch
HEADLINES

Updated 6:19 PM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Greensboro, NC
    5 PM
    69°
    11 PM
    57°
    5 AM
    50°
    11 AM
    60°