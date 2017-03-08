NC School Bus Driver Charged For Kicking Kid Off Bus

Maria Sanchez. (Credit: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office has charged a teacher's assistant/school bus driver with child abuse after they say she kicked the 12-year-old off the bus and left him on the side of the road.

The alleged incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Bell Farm Road involving a student at East Iredell Middle School.

The student walked to the nearest home after being left behind and asked the resident if he could use their phone to call his mother because the school bus driver "forced him to get off the bus for misbehaving", according to the incident report.

The bus driver, 43-year-old Maria Sanchez, of Statesville, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Copyright 2017 WCNC