NC Sex Offender Broke Into House, Took Child, Committed Sex Crime, Sheriff Says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C.--A registered sex offender broke through the front door of a Roanoke Rapids home and took a 1-year-old child, then committed a sex crime against the child, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said.
Deputies, who responded to the home shortly after midnight Wednesday, later found the child at the home of the sex offender, Alexander Jamond Ezell, 25, the sheriff wrote on Facebook.
The child was taken to Halifax Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Deputies searching with K-9 Torro found Ezell hiding in the woods behind his home, Tripp said.
Ezell is charged with:
- first-degree kidnapping
- indecent liberties with a minor
- attempted statutory rape
- abduction of a child
- first-degree burglary
- injury to real property
- resisting arrest
He's currently in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $505,000 secured bond.
