NC Soldier Charged in 2013 Rape of Texas 16-Year-Old

A soldier from Fort Bragg has been charged in a brutal 2013 kidnapping and rape in Harris County.

A DNA test linked Levi Goss, 24, to the cold case out of Harris County.

A 16-year-old girl was walking near Cypress Woods High School on Feb. 5, 2013 when she was ambushed and hit in the head with an axe. She told investigators the masked man dragged her to a field, ripped off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

After he struck her in the head again with the axe, the victim played dead for several minutes until he left.

She was naked and bleeding badly but managed to walk to a nearby movie theater for help.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she gave deputies a description of her attacker.

The girl told deputies her attacker was in his 20s, about 5’6 or 5’7 with a thin build. She didn’t get a good look at his face because of the mask, but she thought he had green eyes.

The only other clue was a bloody shirt found in the bathroom of an Exxon station about a mile away. An employee said a man was wearing the shirt when he walked into the store just before midnight on Feb. 5, 2013. The employee said the man went to the bathroom and came out wearing a different shirt. They didn't find the bloody shirt until the next morning.

After months of investigating, the case went cold until Goss's arrest last week.

After Harris County detectives learned about the DNA match, they returned to the Exxon and showed the employee a photo lineup. He identified Goss as the man who came in the store the night of the attack.

Goss is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping.

He remains jailed in North Carolina on a $1 million bond but is expected to be moved to Harris County soon.

