Telephone (Photo: Thinkstock)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is warning North Carolinians about scammers claiming to be with the SBI.

The agency has learned that its main phone number, 919-662-4500, is being used in a scam asking for money.

The SBI advises people who receive a call requesting for money to hang up as the agency does not solicit money from private citizens.

SBI Assistant Director, Chris Laws, who oversees the agency’s IT section, says there is no actual way to prevent spoofing of phone number.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV