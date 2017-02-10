NC Teacher Charged After Gun Found Inside Car In School Parking Lot

Christophe Fatton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher was arrested Friday after police say he had a gun on campus.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Christophe Fatton, 26, was arrested at Sedgefield Middle School Friday morning in the parking lot of the school on outstanding warrants from Iredell County.

When a CMPD officer arrived to assist with custody of Fatton, they found a firearm in Fatton’s vehicle.

Fatton was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and served the warrants and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Statesville Police say after leaving a mediation session at the Iredell County Courthouse with his estranged wife, Fatton pulled up beside her, pulled a gun and threatened to shoot her.

The victim called police and warrants were issued for Fatton's arrest on the charges of communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent the following messages to parents to notify them of the situation:

Good morning, Sedgefield families. Keeping you informed of matters impacting our school is important to me. Earlier today/Yesterday, I was informed that one of our teachers was arrested by the Statesville Police Department. You may see reports of this in the news. It’s important to know that that the matter is in no way connected to our students or the teacher's responsibilities at our school. A qualified substitute teacher will be placed in the impacted classroom to ensure there is no disruption in classroom operations and that teaching and learning progresses for all students. Thank you for all you do to support our students and our school. As always, feel free to call me with any questions or concerns you may have. Enjoy your evening.

This is Principal Turner with an important update to my earlier message. CMS Police have shared that a unloaded weapon was found in the car of the teacher who was arrested in the parking on campus earlier today. Please know that our students and staff were safe at all times. The person was arrested without incident and there is no evidence of any intent to bring the weapon into the school building. Teaching and learning have progressed throughout the day as scheduled. Thank you and feel free to call me with any questions or concerns.

