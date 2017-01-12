NC Teen Attacked With Machete After Getting Off School Bus

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old girl suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by a man wielding a machete Thursday afternoon in Apex, police said.

The 20-year-old male suspect attacked the woman around 3 p.m. in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said. The suspect and victim appear to have known one another but it is unclear how.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of what police said were severe lacerations to the upper body. Police said she is in serious condition.

Police say neighbors witnessed woman being attacked and called 911. Suspect was injured, but they tell us they were self-inflicted.@WNCN pic.twitter.com/EXEYyEwVIv — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) January 12, 2017

Apex police believe the victim was targeted as she walked from a bus stop at the time of the attack.

The suspect, who is from Cary, remained at the scene and is talking with police.

“It was very disturbing. I was at my cousin’s house and I saw it on the news and it said Venezia and I know I live right down the street from there. So it was very frightening,” said neighbor Diane Moon.

Neighbors who witnessed the attack told CBS North Carolina the suspect suffered self-inflicted injuries during the incident.

