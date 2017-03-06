NC Teen Charged With Murder After Mother Found Decapitated

Oliver Funez, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in his mother's death. Pic. WNCN (Photo: CBS)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager decapitated his mother Monday near Zebulon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Oliver Funez, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, Sheriff Kent Winstead said.

The first deputy on the scene found Funez with his mother’s head in one hand and a large butcher knife in the other, the sheriff said.

It was Funez who called 911 after the attack, Winstead said.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. at a home at 90 Morgan Drive in the Pilot community near Zebulon, according to Winstead.

Two young children were at home when the attack happened, while another was at school at the time, the sheriff said.

The slain woman’s husband was on the scene just before 5 p.m. and was overcome with grief, Winstead told CBS North Carolina.

Neighbors were also stunned by the news of the death.

“Complete and utter shock. Pilot, Zebulon this whole area is a quiet area and I didn’t know what to expect when I got home and saw police cars and everything around,” said Ryan Reader, a neighbor.

