NC Trooper Hurt After DWI Suspect Hits Cruiser

WNCN , WFMY 4:29 PM. EDT July 04, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after his vehicle was hit by a DWI suspect along Interstate 95 on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in Cumberland County around 4:30 p.m. on I-95 between mile marker 49 and a rest area.

Trooper N. M. Oxendine already investigating a crash and was leaning into his stopped patrol car when his vehicle was hit by another driver, authorities said.

Katherine Humphries, 50, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina ran off the road into the median and then hit the patrol car, officials said.

Humphries was charged with DWI, driving without a license and failure to reduce speed.

Authorities said Humphries was on prescription medication.

Oxendine was back at home Monday night after being treated and released from the hospital.

