NC Woman Charged With Murdering Man She Said Was Intruder

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sanford woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man she said was breaking into her home Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rhonda Kaye Williams, 48, of Sanford was arrested at her South Plank Road home and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Bryant Latrelle Martin.

On Thursday, Williams told investigators she heard Martin attempting to get inside her home on South Plank Road just before 11 a.m. William said she retrieved her handgun and opened the door.

The Sheriff’s Office said Williams reported Martin, 29, was shot during a scuffle, stumbled off the porch and died, the sheriff’s office said. He had been shot in the chest.

Martin lived on South Plank Road and knew the woman who shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said evidence at the scene did not match Williams’ story.

The investigation into the shooting is still open the sheriff’s office said.

