NC Woman Hopes Social Media Will Help Find Stolen 3-Week-Old Puppies

MONROE, N.C. -- A litter of 3-week-old puppies was stolen from a Monroe puppy nursery on Sunday night, and their owner has taken to social media in hopes that the public will help ensure the puppies' safe return.

The puppies' owner, Kaylan Hyatt, told WCNC that the litter was stolen out of a padlocked building. The building has a small doggy door so that the puppies can get in and out, but is much too small for any human c. Hyatt said that whoever stole the puppies climbed a fence to get to the building and ripped the door off of the back of the building.

A puppy from another litter who was receiving medical treatment was also stolen.

Hyatt says that the puppies' mother, Sailor, is visibly devastated without her pups.

Hyatt says that whoever stole the puppies left evidence that they attempted to steal one of the other litters being kept at the same location, and the police advised Hyatt that evidence not be released to the public at this time.

Hyatt says that they are working with the police in order to find the stolen puppies and keep the other puppies safe. The remaining puppies have been moved to an off-site location for their safety.

Hyatt posted to Facebook asking the public to keep their eyes open and to contact her if anyone sees them for sale.

The post also says that a reward is being offered for information that leads to recovering the stolen puppies.

Anyone with information that may lead to the puppies' safe return is asked to call (704) 301-1270.

Copyright 2017 WCNC