NC Woman Survives After Being Set On Fire

Fire (Photo: Custom)

TABOR CITY, N.C. -- North Carolina authorities say a man poured gasoline on a woman and set the mobile home they shared on fire.



Two boys, ages 11 and 8, escaped the Tabor City house Saturday and ran to a neighbor for help, according to a Columbus County Sheriff's Office news release.



The sheriff's office said 25-year-old Nicholas Alexander Wallace poured gas on the woman and around the room, then lit a match to ignite it. The 29-year-old woman avoided life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.



No phone listing could be found for the suspect or the victim. Authorities say they both lived at the mobile home, but didn't explain their relationship.



The sheriff's office said Wallace is being held without bond on attempted murder and arson charges.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press