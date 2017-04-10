NCDOT Crew Finds Human Remains In Wooded Area in Archdale: Sheriff

Randolph County Sheriff's Patrol Car (Photo: WFMY)

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Human remains were found in a wooded area in Archdale on Monday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Canter Road off Cedar Square Road shortly before noon after NC DOT workers found the unidentifiable remains in the area.

The sheriff's office says the remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office as part of the ongoing investigation.

