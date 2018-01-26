No additional suspects in death of Adams County deputy

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Adams County Sheriff's Office is no longer looking for additional suspects in the shooting death of a deputy Wednesday night in Thornton.

The sheriff's office held a news conference on Thursday to clarify that despite earlier reports from law enforcement, a pair of suspects is not believed to have had anything to do with the death of Deputy Heath Gumm.

Those two other people were located and interviewed on Thursday, and have since been released, according to a release Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says it got a call about the assault just before 7 p.m. and responded to the 8700 block of Dawson Street, which is in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 25 and 88th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they learned the assault suspect had left and they began a search for him. When they found someone matching his description, the Adams County Sheriff's Office says he ran from deputies, leading them behind a house.

The suspect then turned and fired on them -- hitting one deputy in the chest, the sheriff's office spokesperson says. Gumm was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

We are able to confirm the identity of our fallen officer. Deputy Heath Gumm, 31, served honorably beginning in 2012. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

Gumm was a sheriff's deputy at the Adams County Sheriff's Office since 2012, according to the agency.

The suspect who fired was taken into custody at the scene, according to deputies. Jail records reveal Dreion Martise Dearing, 22, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and two of counts of first-degree murder of a peace officer at the Adams County Jail.

Dearing will appear in court for a hearing advisement Friday afternoon.

With the progression of this case we are now able to confirm the shooters name and date of birth. Dreion Martise Dearing DOB 10/31/95. We are still not releasing a photo. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 26, 2018

Because of the ongoing law enforcement activity, more than a dozen schools in the Adams County area were closed on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says it is praying for the wife and family of the fallen deputy and asks that you keep them in their prayers.

Anyone with information on the incident should immediately call deputies at 720-322-1313.

Editor's note: We've updated this story to correctly reflect Gumm's age and when he began working at the sheriff's office.

