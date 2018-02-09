No, It's Not A Sheriff's Deputy Calling, It's A Scammer

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- No, that isn't a Surry County Sheriff's deputy calling to tell you that you're under arrest. It's a scam artist.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has received a number of calls about a recent scam making its rounds throughout the county.

Here's how it works - the crook pretends to be a sheriff's deputy and informs you there’s a warrant for your arrest. Then they ask for you to verify your information asking for home address or cell number. Then the caller advises you to go to the Sheriff’s Office for service of the warrant. However, the caller also sometimes asks the victim to go collect a sum of money and to go to another location other than the Sheriff’s Office.

If you get a call like this, don't give them any personal information. JUST HANG UP. Make sure you also call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 336-374-3000 or 336-401-8900 (M-F).

