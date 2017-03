(Photo: Richard Newstead)

LEXINGTON, NC - A Davidson County deputy gave a 17-year-old high school student a citation after finding marijuana with her at school on Monday.

Marley Bouloukos is charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana. She is a student at North Davidson High School.

Bouloukos has a court date of June 12 at Lexington District Court.

