Officer Resigns Prior to Statutory Rape Arrest; Police Seek Others Involved

David S. Block (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – A former College Park Police officer, David S. Block was arrested on multiple charges including statutory rape. But the arresting police agency believes there are more involved.

Block was arrested on April 14 and released from the Carroll County Jail on a $65,000 bond, confirmed Carroll County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brad Robinson. He was charged with one count of statutory rape, aggravated sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He turned himself into the Villa Rica Police Department after being notified of the arrest warrant, Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix said.

According to Shaddix, police received information that two 15-year-old girls were contacting men in their late-to-mid 20s on a dating website, reporting that they were older than they were. They engaged in sex with multiple men from the site, he said. The teenage girls, Shaddix said, were on the websites setting up dates with men from March 24 to April 2.

Block turned himself in after being contacted by police, Shaddix confirmed. And while he was the first to be arrested, they are working on several other arrests in the case, spanning those 10 days.

The traffic interdiction unit officer, who had been on the force for approximately one year, resigned from the College Park Police Department about three weeks ago, prior to his arrest in Villa Rica, College Park Police Chief Keith Meadows said. The department, he said, was unaware of the pending charges against him at the time of his resignation.

Prior to moving to the College Park Police Department, he worked for the Peachtree City Police Department, Meadows said.

He is the son of College Park Police Maj. David R. Block, who was named “Officer of the Year” in 2012.

