Officials: Nash County Town's Police Chief Arrested

(Photo: Hodgdon, Emily, Custom)

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (AP) - The police chief in the Nash County town of Middlesex has been arrested for a second time 13 months.

Local media outlets report that 43-year-old William Dennis Murray was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor assault of his girlfriend and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Nash County sheriff's deputies turned Murray over to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't know if Murray has an attorney.

Murray was charged in February 2016 with misdemeanor cyberstalking. That charge was later dropped.

© 2017 Associated Press